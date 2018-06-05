SC disposes of contempt of court case against Rehman Malik

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of a contempt of court case against the former interior minister Rehman Malik on Monday.

Three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday conducted hearing of the contempt of court case. Rehman Malik appeared in the court in-person and said that his counsel Latif Khosa is in Karachi however, he (Rehman Malik) has deposited Rs0.5 million in the Senate on the order of the court.

The court disposed of the contempt of court case against Rehman Malik. Upon this Rehman Malik said that he is thankful to court and also requested that ban should be imposed on the petitioner Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi.

Chief justice said that ban has almost been imposed on Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi because he (CJP) has dismissed hundreds of the petitions of Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi, saying that he would be fined as much as he would sell his land-cruiser if he filed unnecessary petitions.