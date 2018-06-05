Tue June 05, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 5, 2018

Residents protest power cuts in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The residents of various areas in the district on Monday took out a protest rally against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for carrying out prolonged power outages in the holy month of Ramazan.

Led by Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing president, Fawad Ahmad, the protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Pesco officials for carrying out hours-long loadshedding.

They walked through various areas and gathered on the Peshawar-Nowshera road where they block it to traffic for some time.

