Residents protest power cuts in Charsadda

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: The residents of various areas in the district on Monday took out a protest rally against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for carrying out prolonged power outages in the holy month of Ramazan.
Led by Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing president, Fawad Ahmad, the protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Pesco officials for carrying out hours-long loadshedding.
They walked through various areas and gathered on the Peshawar-Nowshera road where they block it to traffic for some time.
CHARSADDA: The residents of various areas in the district on Monday took out a protest rally against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for carrying out prolonged power outages in the holy month of Ramazan.
Led by Jamaat-e-Islami Youth Wing president, Fawad Ahmad, the protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Pesco officials for carrying out hours-long loadshedding.
They walked through various areas and gathered on the Peshawar-Nowshera road where they block it to traffic for some time.
Comments