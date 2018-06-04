Five killed in Faisalabad road accidents

FAISALABAD: Five persons, including two women, were killed in different road accidents here on Sunday.

A rashly driven truck hit a rickshaw on Jhang Road near Truck Stand. As a result, rickshaw riders Parveen Bibi, Arshad Mukhtar and Arshad Khushi received serious injuries. They were shifted to a hospital where Arshad Khushi succumbed to his injuries.

In another accident, Mehboob Hussain was killed when a car hit his motorcycle near Chak 475-GB while 14-year-old Sunny Kashif was killed when a tractor-trolley hit him near Chak 161 Chak Jhumra.

Similarly, 20-year-old Rehana Ashraf of Chak 74-JB was killed when a rashly driven loader hit her near Chak 67-JB Sadhar while Khalida Bibi of Chak 66-JB was killed and her daughter Nimra Bibi received serious injuries when a speeding loader hit their rickshaw near Shadab Colony. The police have taken bodies into custody and started investigation.

Ban imposed on coverage of functions with drone cameras: On the direction of the Punjab Home Department, the district administration has imposed ban on the coverage of all kinds of functions, including sports activities, with drone cameras, remote controlled model aircraft, unmanned aircraft system, flying cameras and quad-copters.

The ban which has come into force instantly was imposed under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and it would remain effective till further orders, a spokesman for local administration said here on Sunday.

17 beggars arrested: A team of the Social Welfare Department caught 17 beggars from different city roads during anti-beggary campaign.

A spokesman for the Social Welfare Department said here Sunday that among the arrested beggars included eight females. The campaign would continue vigorously in all parts of the city during the holy month of the Ramazan to weed-out this menace, he added.

Two butchers arrested: Garh police on Sunday arrested two butchers on the charge of profiteering. The police team conducted a raid and arrested two butchers when they were overcharging on beef.