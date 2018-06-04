Mon June 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 4, 2018

One killed, three injured in Swat accidents

MINGORA: One person was killed and three others injured in two separate incidents in the Swat district on Sunday, sources said. They said that a car fell into the Swat River after the driver lost control over the steering wheel. Bahadur, son of Hijab Khan, was killed in the incident. The second incident was reported from Shamozo Dedor where a car fell into a ravine, leaving Zeeshan and his two companions injured. The injured were shifted to Saidu Sharif Central Hospital. The police registered both cases and launched investigation.

