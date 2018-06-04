Five dead in Faisalabad accidents

FAISALABAD: Five persons, including two women, were killed in different road accidents here on Sunday. A rashly driveN truck hit a rickshaw on Jhang Road near Truck Stand. As a result, rickshaw riders Parveen Bibi, Arshad Mukhtar and Arshad Khushi received serious injuries. They were shifted to a hospital where Arshad Khushi succumbed to his injuries. In another accident, Mehboob Hussain was killed when a car hit his motorcycle near Chak 475-GB while 14-year-old Sunny Kashif was killed when a tractor-trolley hit him near Chak 161 Chak Jhumra.

Similarly, 20-year-old Rehana Ashraf of Chak 74-JB was killed when a rashly driven loader hit her near Chak 67-JB Sadhar while Khalida Bibi of Chak 66-JB was killed and her daughter Nimra Bibi received serious injuries when a loader hit their rickshaw near Shadab Colony.

The police have taken bodies into custody and started investigation.