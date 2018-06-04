Godil, Sardar Abbas join PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan claimed on Sunday that PTI would emerge as the single largest party from Karachi after general elections.

He (Imran) said this when a former MQM leader and MNA Abdul Rashid Godil announced to join the PTI here at his Banigala residence. Senior party leaders, including Jahangir Tareen and Zulfi Bokhari, were also present on the occasion.

Imran said Godil’s becoming part of PTI would strengthen it in the port city and added Karachi is the financial hub and without its development, the dream of Pakistan’s progress and prosperity could not be realised.

The PTI chairman was of the view that their party would perform many times better in Karachi than the previous elections. Meanwhile, senior politician from Chakwal, Sardar Ghulam Abbas, who last month quit PML-N, announced to join the PTI.

He called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan here and joined the party. Among others, senior PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jahangir Tareen were also present on the occasion. Abbas had won the 2013 election and returned to the National Assembly and in 2016, he became part of the PML-N, only to part ways with this party, following ex-PM Nawaz Sharif’s interview, which appeared in a newspaper last month.