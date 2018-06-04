Be prepared

This refers to the letter ‘There will be no water’ (June 1) by Barrister Babar S Imran. Successive governments should be compelled to take this problem seriously and resolve it. We are in part responsible for this crisis. We have contaminated all natural water channels by dumping sewage into them. Nullah Leh in Rawalpindi ran crystal clear water with teeming marine life. The water was used for drinking, washing, bathing etc. The water channel is now filled with the pungent odour of the city’s sewage. There is a dire need to develop a holistic policy of preservation and conservation of water.

Water is our lifeline. The PML-N government neglected the crisis during its tenure. It is hoped that party leaders will realise the gravity of the situation and take action in a timely manner.

Prof Syed Basharat Ali

Rawalpindi