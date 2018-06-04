No space for harmony

It is certainly due to incidents like the killing of a Sikh human rights activist in Peshawar that has led the US commission on religious freedoms recommending that Pakistan be declared a ‘country of special concern’ while placing it on the special watch list.

Killings on the basis of religion have become common in Pakistan to the extent where cases even go unreported in the media. To save Pakistan’s image, it is important that such cases are taken to courts and are legally carried out.

Areeb Taqi

Karachi