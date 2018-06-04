Fire on the hills

The Margalla Hills are on the verge of decay. The fire that erupted in the hills has not only destroyed the environment but has also tampered with the beauty of the hills. When the fire broke out, it raged for hours while the relevant authorities seemed helpless due to the unavailability of fire trucks.

The cause of the fire has yet to be identified. The relevant department must take steps to keep proper check and balance. They must be prepared for any untoward incidents.

Wali Ejaz Nekokara

Islamabad

*****

Heart wrenching pictures have been circulating on social media in which the beautiful Margalla Hills can be seen engulfed in fire. Fire breakout has become a regular occurrence, but nothing has been done to overcome this problem. The fires are not only destroying the beauty of the city, it is also harming the natural habitat of the wildlife living in the vicinity as well as contributing to environmental degradation.

Temperatures are already on the rise at an alarming rate while the water has reached dead level in the dams. All these signs must not be ignored by the government. Measures should be taken against this issue to save the future.

Ifrah Shahbaz

Islamabad