A five-year run

The day the PML-N government completed its five-year-long, bumpy tenure Imran Khan posted his video message in which he strongly criticised the outgoing government for all the wrongs it committed during the last five years. He went to the extent of convincing the nation to offer supererogatory prayers as it has finally gotten rid of an incompetent PML-N government. The vitriol that Imran Khan has against the rival party is appalling. It is important that we understand that votes brought the PML-N into power and we shouldn’t demean it through theatrics. Poor democratic norms have entrenched hate into Pakistani politics. The nation needs to be congratulated on the successful transition to democracy.

Imran Khan’s PTI needs to do some soul-searching, especially with regard to its role as the opposition party. How many parliamentary sessions did he attend and how many issues did he raise on the floor of the House? In Western democracies – which IK often holds in high esteem – constructive criticism and tolerance are given priority, Merely coming up with a list of mistakes which he thinks the previous government has done wouldn’t make the cut.

Sidra Farid ( Swat )