Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

JI names candidates for Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Friday announced candidates for seven constituencies, including two National Assembly and five provincial assembly, in Lower Dir.

Flanked by JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deputy head Anwarul Haq, district Lower Dir nazim Muhammad Rasool Khan, member

district council Haji Dawood Said, tehsil Balambat nazim Imranuddin advocate and others, JI provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan announced the names at a news conference at Timergara Press Club.

Mushtaq announced that JI chief Sirajul Haq would contest election from his native NA-7 Lower Dir-2 constituency; former MNA Maulana Asadullah would contest election on NA-6 Lower Dir 1; whereas member district council Shad Nawaz Khan was nominated for PK-13 Khall; Dr Zakirullah for PK-14 Adenzai; former KP finance minister Muzaffar Said for PK-15 Timergara; former MPA Aizazul Mulk Afkari for PK-16 Jandool and former MPA Saeed Gul was nominated for PK-17 Maidan constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan claimed that the nomination on all constituencies was made after thorough consultation with JI workers in Lower Dir. He said that it was a good omen that a democratic government completed its tenure for the second time in the political history of the country.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar