JI names candidates for Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) on Friday announced candidates for seven constituencies, including two National Assembly and five provincial assembly, in Lower Dir.

Flanked by JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deputy head Anwarul Haq, district Lower Dir nazim Muhammad Rasool Khan, member

district council Haji Dawood Said, tehsil Balambat nazim Imranuddin advocate and others, JI provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan announced the names at a news conference at Timergara Press Club.

Mushtaq announced that JI chief Sirajul Haq would contest election from his native NA-7 Lower Dir-2 constituency; former MNA Maulana Asadullah would contest election on NA-6 Lower Dir 1; whereas member district council Shad Nawaz Khan was nominated for PK-13 Khall; Dr Zakirullah for PK-14 Adenzai; former KP finance minister Muzaffar Said for PK-15 Timergara; former MPA Aizazul Mulk Afkari for PK-16 Jandool and former MPA Saeed Gul was nominated for PK-17 Maidan constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan claimed that the nomination on all constituencies was made after thorough consultation with JI workers in Lower Dir. He said that it was a good omen that a democratic government completed its tenure for the second time in the political history of the country.