Heng Chang: a point for taste, exotic ambiance

Islamabad: Heng Chang, a bright lit oriental style building with spectacular surroundings, is all about sophistication and intelligently created interiors. The décor creates an elegant backdrop for the restaurant’s busy social scene. The management has furnished restaurant with a trendy Chinese look. Situated at the Garden Ave, Shakarparian, a wonderful entrance leads you to the restaurant. This is one of those places which encourage gourmands to appreciate Chinese delicacies in an exotic ambiance.

This is a simple, clean place, an elaborate menu and beautiful artifacts on the walls.

‘Chinese food at its best’ say one of the many fans of this restaurant. The BBQ is served by their signature hot & sour soup which did not need the hot sauce, vinegar and green chilies to enhance the incredible taste. Some butterfly prawns, the Spicy Chinese chili chicken in a dazzling sauce together with the tantalizing beef in plum sauce and garlic fried rice; of course, there is a wide variety to choose from including seafood, tofu, chowmien and desserts. Desserts are freshly made by their own pastry chef and the Tiramisu and cheese cake and the apple pie were divine.

As for the food, Heng Chang scores points for creativity and taste. The expensive menu consists of a variety of Chinese food. Ms. Rabea, one of the directors says “we have done a lot of research in the selection and preparation of authentic Chinese food and we are continuously striving to serve the best. Our kitchen uses imported ingredients, imported directly from China, and all dishes are made under supervision of our executive chefs who are also flown all the ways from China to serve you the best taste of Chinese cuisine.

Heng Chang believes in customer services from core of their heart. ‘There should be a personal touch involved to that the diners should feel at home. It gives me a thrill when I get complaints from customer.’

Coming to the menu, the complimentary fish crackers with the garlic dip actually has taste and were relished before the soup arrival. Meal with the traditional Pakistani melt-in-your-mouth BBQ is amazing.

The ground floor consists of a huge family hall, two private dining rooms and a café bar while the roof top consists of a service bar, a magnificent fully glazed Skyroom party hall and private seating on three sides of the terrace with a small stage for musical evenings.

The traditional BBQ has been given a major face lift with an exotic terrace setting with a stunning sunroom. Traditional meat dishes and live tandoor offer the most tantalising BBQ in Town.

A coffee and Mocktails corner with an array of sandwiches, burgers and cakes has been set up for the young ones while a student menu is available for the students who visit Lok Virsa on study tours. Live cooking classes are also on offer to aspiring youngsters.