Postgraduate course in human rights welcomed

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has welcomed a decision by an independent research university to initiate a postgraduate course in human rights and development – inspired by late Asma Jahangir, HRCP’s co-founder – as part of its MPhil Development Studies programme. The university has put up a portrait of Ms Jahangir in its Graduate Institute of Development Studies gallery. Her predecessors on this roll of honour include eminent scholars Dr Mahbub-ul-Haq and Dr Hamza Alvi, both of whom contributed enormously to developing a human rights perspective on economic development. In a statement issued Friday, HRCP has said it ‘greatly appreciates the university’s decision to acknowledge Asma Jahangir and her contribution to the human rights movement in Pakistan.’

Briefing: Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aftab Akbar visited Lahore Railway Station along with Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Dogar and other officers. He was breifed about the facilities being provided to the passengers.