Lahore Parking Company scandal: Lord Mayor appears before NAB

LAHORE: Lord Mayor of Lahore Colonel (r) Mubashir Javaid on Friday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore Chapter and recorded his statement in Lahore Parking Company scandal. It is learnt that the Mayor Lahore faced investigation of the combined investigation team for more than two hours.

Previously, the bureau had recorded statement of PML-N MPA and former head of Lahore Parking Company (LPC). Later, Hafiz Numan had secured a protective bail from the Lahore High Court. Moreover, an accountability court had ordered release of three accused, including two officials of Lahore Parking Company, on deposit of plea bargain amount. Lahore Parking Company’s General Manager Faizan Wali and Accounts Manager Saad Rafique as well as National Technology Group (NTG) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisal Rao had deposited Rs80 million in accordance with the plea bargain deal.

Mango production: Punjab government is organising “Mango Production Competition 2018-19”. A Spokesperson for Agriculture Department said the purpose of this competition was to increase production of best quality and varieties of mangoes. Mango growers from District Multan, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Jhang and Bhawalnagar can apply for this competition. Interested farmers, (male & female) who have more than 3 acre land, will be eligible to take part in the competition. Joint-farming community members and tenant and contractors can also apply after verification of their documents from tehsil committee. Competitors will have to show mango varieties Samar Bahist, Chaunsa or Sindhari, White Chaunsa in this competition. Interested mango growers can get application forms from office of their district appointee Assistant Director Agriculture (Ext) or Agriculture Officer (Ext) free of cost.