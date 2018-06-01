PHC becomes international body partner

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has attained an international partnership status with the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities (IAMRA) in an effort to further ensure standards in the healthcare service delivery.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, since the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) is expected to add a unique perspective, and bring its hard-earned expertise as a success story before the General Assembly of the IAMRA, the management committee of the IAMRA has accepted PHC as its partner. This partnership has been granted keeping in view the progress made by the PHC during the last five years in introducing quality in the healthcare in the province, developing a system to prescribe standards and assessment of the healthcare establishments enforcing compliance with the standards at all public and private sector healthcare establishments in Punjab.

The IAMRA’s collaboration, which has 110 members from 46 countries, is inclusive of medical schools and organisations involved in regulation of medical education and health professions. The Association provides a forum for sharing scientific and educational knowledge sharing on the global best practices of medical regulatory bodies to respond to needs through collaborative activities. The PHC has also partnered with it to support the world’s medical regulatory framework in promoting quality of healthcare services.

Being a partner of the IAMRA, the PHC would become part of international regulatory community, which shares its commitment to excellence in medical practices. The community would serve as an important source of support, information and resources, which would be of benefit to the PHC’s growth and expansion. In return, PHC’s own experience and expertise can gain international recognition as a pioneer regulatory body in Pakistan.