‘4,500 beds added to tertiary care hospitals’

LAHORE: Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Najam Ahmed Shah has said approximately 4,500 beds have been added in tertiary care hospitals during the last two years, besides completion of more than a dozen mega projects with a cost of billions of rupees as well as provision of medical equipment MRI CT Scan and setting up new laboratories and burn units.

This was stated by him while addressing a farewell video link meeting by Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq with heads of medical universities, medical colleges and teaching hospitals, according to a handout issued here on Thursday.

Secretary health said modern technology has been utilised in construction of hospitals with a cooperation of Punjab Information Technology Board and infrastructures development authority. Transparent system has been introduced in the hospitals by utilising information technology, he added. Najam Ahmed Shah said besides increasing the skilled human resource including doctors, number of nurses enhanced by 40 percent and in order to overcome the deficiency of doctors in various specialties central induction policy has been introduced.

He maintained that today admission in post graduate residency programme is being made on merit and all seats are paid. He said that scope of health insurance scheme has now extended to 17 districts. He said that provision of potable water and 100 percent availability of medicines in emergency have been ensured and orders of Supreme Court implemented in this regard. Secretary health confirmed the above mentioned facilities arrangements from all the heads of the hospitals on which participants verified.