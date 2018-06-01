PHC issues stay order in BoK MD appointment case

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued stay order in the appointment of Managing Director, The Bank of Khyber (BoK), till the next order of the court.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan issued the stay order in a writ petition filed by Amjad Ali Arbab, a candidate for the post of BoK MD. The bench issued notice to the provincial government through chief secretary, directing to submit reply.

During the hearing, Qazi Jawad Ihsanullah, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner had applied for the post and was shortlisted for the interview. He submitted that the petitioner appeared in the interview before the interview panel/selection committee. However, he said it was shocking to note that after the petitioner interview, one of the members of the committee had explained in its letter that the chief secretary, who is the chairman of the selection committee, had virtually prejudiced the selection committee about the petitioner by vaguely stating that there were certain charges against the petitioner, which he read out from no official record, but from his mobile phone.

In the letter, he said that the member has written that this was the first occasion when selection committee was apprised of such charges, although it had met twice before the interview and on the two occasions they had shortlisted the petitioner based on his qualification and experience.

In the petition, it was prayed before the bench to set aside the entire impugned process of appointment of MD position and the respondents be directed to reinitiate the process for filling the position.