Amir Khan wife breaks silence, says he ‘cheated days after daughter born’

Amir Khan‘s wife Faryal Makhdoom has broken her silence following claims her boxer husband cheated on her days after the arrival of their second child. Taking to Instagram, the US-born beauty touched on ‘enduring hardship’, in what appeared to be a swipe at her husband, who is alleged to have bedded beautician Sophia Hammani, 22, after meeting him in a nightclub. Her two quotes seemed to be thinly-veiled, with the first – attributed to Imam Ali – reading: ‘Enduring hardship is more rewarding then enjoying ease’. Faryal’s second heartbreaking quote by the same Muslim cleric said: ‘It may happen that you ask God for something and he does not give it you to you in order to endow you with something of better quality later.’ Just days before, it was claimed Faryal, 26, had confronted the beautician who slept with the boxer just 17 days after the arrival of their second child. She texted Sophia Hammani after discovering her number on the I’m A Celebrity star’s phone.