PHC seals 56 quacks’ centres

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Wednesday sealed 56 quacks’ centres in different parts of the city. The PHC teams had visited 183 treatment centres and sealed 56 businesses which were being operated by quacks. The sealed quacks’ centres included 30 general physicians, 15 bone-setters and fake hakeems, three each laboratories, medical stores and fake dentists, and two homoeopathic clinics.