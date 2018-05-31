Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC seals 56 quacks’ centres

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Wednesday sealed 56 quacks’ centres in different parts of the city. The PHC teams had visited 183 treatment centres and sealed 56 businesses which were being operated by quacks. The sealed quacks’ centres included 30 general physicians, 15 bone-setters and fake hakeems, three each laboratories, medical stores and fake dentists, and two homoeopathic clinics.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar