Ex-govt employee not paid pension for one year

JHANG: A grade-IV employee of the Punjab Building Department, who retired from government service in May 2017, is running from pillar to post for his monthly pension and other post retirement benefits.

M Saeed, resident of Mohallah Jalalabad Jhang Sadr, served the department as a plumber (BS-01) since his appointment as work charge servant in 2004. As per policy of the government, his services were regularised as per the Labour and high courts’ verdicts since 2016. He said after attaining the age of superannuation, he had to be retired from service on July 2017 but the department took no heed in issuing a retirement notification required for releasing pension. After waiting for one year, he appeared and submitted an application before Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in Supreme Court Lahore Registry for justice.

The Supreme Court’s Human Resource Cell directed the C&W Department to immediately expedite the pension matter.