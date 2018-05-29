Tue May 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
May 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Four more children die in Tharparkar

ISLAMABAD: Four more children died due to malnutrition and outbreak of viral infection in Tharparkar district Monday. The death toll has risen to 38 this month and 243 in the running year, reported Radio Pakistan. According to officials, over 70 children are still under treatment due to malnutrition and the outbreak viral infection at different hospitals in Tharparkar district.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar