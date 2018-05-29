Four more children die in Tharparkar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Four more children died due to malnutrition and outbreak of viral infection in Tharparkar district Monday. The death toll has risen to 38 this month and 243 in the running year, reported Radio Pakistan. According to officials, over 70 children are still under treatment due to malnutrition and the outbreak viral infection at different hospitals in Tharparkar district.
Comments