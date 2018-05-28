Siraj urges ECP to ensure fair, free elections

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has welcomed elections date and stressed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure fair, free and transparent elections.

Addressing an Ijtema of the JI members from Islamabad on Sunday, he said until and unless the electoral reforms were implemented, the role of wealth in the elections was eliminated and the code of conduct was fully enforced, elections would remain an exercise in futility.

Sirajul Haq said the prevailing electoral system had hurt the confidence of the masses. The gang of the corrupt managed to return to the assemblies through the power of their wealth while honest, committed and patriotic political workers remained helpless in this game of money.

He said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission to effectively check the use of wealth in the elections and strictly enforce the electoral code of conduct. He said if the rights of the electorate were usurped on the basis of wealth and the code of conduct was not enforced, the masses would not accept the election results. He said Election Commission should take necessary steps in this direction before the polling.

The JI chief said prevailing system could be changed only by a team of men of character and the system of tyranny, injustice and exploitation could be wiped out through organised mass struggle. He said if the elections were held in a fair, free and impartial atmosphere, the MMA would emerge as a big force.

The JI chief said that if the government had announced any benefits for the government servants, it should fulfill its commitment.