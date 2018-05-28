Sons beat elderly mother, leave her in trash

SUKKUR: An 80-year-old woman was found in a trash heap near Sukkur’s bus terminal in a semiconscious state after allegedly beaten up by her sons. The sons of the elderly woman left her at a garbage dump after allegedly subjecting her to torture over a domestic dispute. She was found in a semiconscious state and taken to a medical facility for treatment. After the incident made it to newsrooms, property tycoon Malik Riaz spurred into action and sent a team to Sukkur to examine the health of the woman and shift her to Karachi for better treatment.

She will be treated at Bahria Town International Hospital, Karachi. Meanwhile, the Sukkur police acting on the directives of the SSP have taken her sons into custody. The alleged perpetrator, however, denied that the woman was tortured and said she had gone missing from home.