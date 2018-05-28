CA requests for evidence over spot-fixing allegations

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia has requested TV channel Al Jazeera for raw footage and un-edited material to determine whether allegations of spot-fixing in a Test involving Australia in India are credible and an investigation is necessary.

The allegations were made by the Al Jazeera TV channel in a documentary, which focuses on various forms of corruption in the sport. Another Test involving a different country is also under the scanner.CA responded to the claims by saying “neither the ICC or Cricket Australia is aware of any credible evidence linking Australian players to corruption in the game.” The board said it has not yet had the opportunity to view the documentary or raw footage containing the allegations, and requested Al Jazeera for the same.

Statement from Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Anti-Corruption UnitThe ICC is aware of an investigation into corruption in cricket by a news organisation and as you would expect we will take the contents of the programme and any allegations it may make very seriously. “We have already launched an investigation working with anti-corruption colleagues from Member countries based on the limited information we have received.