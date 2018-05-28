Colombia presidential vote poses test for FARC peace deal

BOGOTA: Voters went to the polls Sunday to choose a new president of Colombia in a divisive election that is likely to weigh heavily on the future of the government’s fragile peace deal with the former rebel movement FARC.

Polling places were declared open at 8:00 am (1300 GMT). They close at 4:00 pm.It was the first time in half a century that Colombians have gone to the polls free of the threat of the FARC, an achievement celebrated by outgoing President Manuel Santos after casting his ballot in Bogota.

“So far not a single voting station has had to be moved for security reasons,” he said in a televised speech. “It’s been many decades since that has happened. In other words, these elections are going to be the most secure, the calmest.”

Ironically, however, the peace Santos made with the FARC, which is now a political party, has opened sharp divisions, reflected in the leading candidates to succeed him.Conservative front-runner Ivan Duque has vowed to rewrite an accord he sees as too lenient on a group that waged a decades-long war of terror on Colombians, before it transformed into a political party.

With 41 percent of voter preferences in polling a week before the election, Duque had a 12-point lead over his main challenger Gustavo Petro, a leftist former Bogota mayor who backs the deal.

Petro, a former member of the disbanded M-19 rebel group, has been the surprise in the campaign, upturning expectations in a country where presidential elections have traditionally been the domain of the right.The 58-year-old rallied many Colombians with his campaign speeches against inequality and corruption, making him the country’s first leftist candidate with a chance of going to the second round of a presidential poll.

Neither candidate is believed to have enough momentum to win outright in Sunday’s first round, making a runoff likely on June 17.Santos — who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the 2016 deal with the FARC — steps down in August.

Duque, a gray-haired senator and former economist, is backed by the Democratic Center party of former president Alvaro Uribe, which swept the polls in legislative elections in March. If successful, he can count on the support of Congress.

Uribe fell out with once-close ally Santos over his drive for peace with FARC, setting up his own party in 2013.Many voters see the guiding hand of Uribe behind the inexperienced Duque’s campaign. Like Santos, the 65-year-old Uribe is constitutionally precluded from seeking a third term.

“If Duque was the candidate of another party, he would not be leading the polls,” said analyst Andres Macias of Externado University, highlighting the “great political capital” of the controversial but popular former head of state.Colombia, ravaged by corruption and glaring inequality, is still struggling to emerge from the longest armed conflict in the Americas.