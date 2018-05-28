Mon May 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2018

Mark exact Qibla direction today

LAHORE: Muslims around the globe will have an opportunity to mark exact Qibla direction, at 14:18 PST today (Monday).

 Met officials said on this day, the sun will shine over head Qibla Shareef (Khana-e-Kaba) enabling the Muslims to ascertain their exact Qibla direction, in their respective areas of residence.

 They said for the purpose, fix a stick on the ground vertically and the shadow of the stick will indicate the Qibla direction at above-mentioned time.

