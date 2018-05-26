Chitralis allege influential person implicating them in false cases

CHITRAL: A group of residents of forest areas in Lower Chitral alleged that an influential person was out to implicate them in false cases of timber smuggling.

Speaking at a press conference here, Sher Muhammad, Muhammad Shifa, Muhammad Usman and others said that the owner of a hotel was pretending to be a champion of the clean environment and accusing other people of being involved in timber smuggling.

“He has used timber worth millions of rupees in the construction of his luxury hotel in Chitral while an ordinary person cannot get permission for construction wood from authorities,” said Muhammad Shifa.