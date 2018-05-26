PU students honoured

LAHORE: Two students of Punjab University’s Institute of Business Administration (PU-IBA) have been selected to participate in the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme.

Syed Irtiza Haider Bukhari and Ms Hajra Javed, the students of BBA seventh semester, will participate in the programme funded by the United States Department of States. They will leave for the US in August 2018.

The Global UGRAD scholarship programme is intended to promote mutual understanding between the people of the US and Pakistan. It will provide the Pakistani students with the opportunity to enrich their education and experience through one semester of full-time, non-degree academic study in the US. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen has congratulated the students on their achievement.