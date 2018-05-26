KE removes three illegal connections

K-Electric (KE) conducted a kunda removal drive at Sindh Cooperative Housing Society in Gadap Town on Friday to curb power theft and illegal connections in the area.

During the drive, illegal power connections were removed from two cardboard manufacturing factories and a baking unit.

KE’s efforts towards curbing power theft, along with other initiatives, have enabled the utility service provider to reduce its transmission and distribution (T&D) losses by around 14 per cent since 2009. According to a spokesperson, power theft is the leading cause of faults in the system and also a source of inconvenience for the entire neighbourhood and community at large.

He added that the KE remained fully committed to eradicating power theft and sought support from the community to help curb the menace of electricity theft.