Sun May 20, 2018
Sports

AFP
May 20, 2018

Del Potro doubtful for French Open

PARIS: World number six Juan Martin del Potro could be a doubt for Roland Garros after sustaining a groin strain in Rome.

The Argentinian, a former US Open winner and Olympic silver medallist, retired from his third-round match against David Goffin at the Italian Open on Thursday.

“After the medical examinations today it has been determined that I suffered a groin strain (grade 1) in Rome,” Del Potro tweeted late Friday. “I have started to do rehab and will evaluate the situation in the upcoming days to decide whether I play the French Open.” Roland Garros runs from May 27 to June 10.

