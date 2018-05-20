Del Potro doubtful for French Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: World number six Juan Martin del Potro could be a doubt for Roland Garros after sustaining a groin strain in Rome.
The Argentinian, a former US Open winner and Olympic silver medallist, retired from his third-round match against David Goffin at the Italian Open on Thursday.
“After the medical examinations today it has been determined that I suffered a groin strain (grade 1) in Rome,” Del Potro tweeted late Friday. “I have started to do rehab and will evaluate the situation in the upcoming days to decide whether I play the French Open.” Roland Garros runs from May 27 to June 10.
PARIS: World number six Juan Martin del Potro could be a doubt for Roland Garros after sustaining a groin strain in Rome.
The Argentinian, a former US Open winner and Olympic silver medallist, retired from his third-round match against David Goffin at the Italian Open on Thursday.
“After the medical examinations today it has been determined that I suffered a groin strain (grade 1) in Rome,” Del Potro tweeted late Friday. “I have started to do rehab and will evaluate the situation in the upcoming days to decide whether I play the French Open.” Roland Garros runs from May 27 to June 10.
Comments