LCCI seeks improved power system

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to improve power transmission and distribution system with its own resources to avoid huge power shutdowns, a statement said on Saturday.

LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that the country has witnessed some massive power shutdowns that plunged it into darkness.

Citing the example of 1,180MW Bhikki Power Plant, the LCCI president said it is a very good sign that the government is working on a number of power projects, but it should also be aware of the fact that the existing power distribution system cannot bear the load of additional power.

He urged the government not to tolerate any laxity towards the upgradation of power transmission and distribution system, as any negligence could cause unbearable loss to trade, industry and economy.

The government should exploit all available options to stop unscheduled power cuts, which are hitting the economic activities hard, he said, adding that prolonged power outages in the industrial areas are jacking up the graph of unemployment, particularly hitting the daily wagers hard.