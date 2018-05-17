PFUJ seeks probe into violence on journalist in Balochistan

Islamabad: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Ayub Jan Sirhindi have expressed concern over the events that took place against journalists in Balochistan.

In a joint statement issued here Tuesday, they condemned the events that were patronised by the government in Balochistan under the patronage of provincial ministers against journalists. They said atrocious violence on journalist Murtaza Zehri in the presence of provincial minister Sarfraz Bugti in Quetta is the worst example of brutal violence.

They said the PFUJ strongly condemns the incident and demands of the provincial government to immediately set up a judicial commission headed by a high court judge to investigate this incident. They said the investigation should be open and if the government did not take any action in this regard, then the PFUJ would be forced to take a major step.

The leaders of the PFUJ said that journalists in Balochistan have faced unlawful conditions for a period of time. They said the elements of radical extremism have made it difficult for journalists to perform professional duties, while on the other hand, the government has increased threats to the press and press release by the government and other organisations. The PFUJ asked the government to realise its constitutional obligations and make the conditions suitable for journalists by removing obstacles to the right of journalists and freedom.