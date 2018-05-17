Thu May 17, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2018

Siraj greets nation on Ramazan beginning

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq congratulated the nation on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan and counselled every faithful to spend every moment of the sacred month in complete obedience to Allah Almighty for availing maximum divine blessings.

Siraj said Ramazan is an occasion to share pleasures as well as worries with others to promote feelings of love, brotherhood and to end feelings of hatred. He urged the affluent to offer maximum help to the needy and the deserving including widows, orphans and the destitute. He said at a time when the US and Israel were united against the Muslim Ummah and the Muslims blood was being shed all around, the Muslim rulers were making every effort to win US goodwill. He urged the faithful to offer special prayers for the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestinians.

