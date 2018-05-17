PML-Q flays govt for not publishing Zafarul Haq Committee report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Pervaiz Elahi have said that not publishing Raja Zafarul Haq Committee report is proof of the government's bad intention.

They said this during a meeting with Darbar-e-Aaliya Bhangali Sharif Gujjar Khan Sajjada Nasheen Makhdoom Abbas Muhammad Shah at their residence in Islamabad on Wednesday. PML-Q Central Secretary General Tariq Bashir Cheema, Wajahat Hussain, Muhammad Basharat Raja, Raja Nasir and Sajid Shah were also present.

Pir Abbas Muhammad Shah apprised the PML leaders of the unrest prevailing among the masses at large and the religious parties about the government's attitude regarding Khatam-e-Nubawwat. Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi said the PML-Q respected the sentiments of religious circles and people.