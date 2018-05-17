Canada’s inaugural T20 league to begin in June

TORONTO: Global T20 Canada, the new six-team franchise league organised by Cricket Canada, will take place between June 28 and July 15.

Each team will play six games in the league phase: an initial round-robin followed by a single-match second round in which the teams will play one other opponent. The top four teams after the league phase advance to the playoffs beginning on July 12.

The top two teams will play in the first playoff, with the winner going into the tournament final while the loser gets a second chance by playing the winner of the first elimination playoff between the third and fourth-placed teams.

The final will take place on July 15, the same day as the FIFA World Cup final in Moscow.The tournament is scheduled to have a player draft on May 26 to fill out team rosters. However, no information has been provided by Cricket Canada or tournament organisers regarding any foreign players in the draft pool or regarding fixed salaries tied to a player’s draft slot akin to the Caribbean Premier League.