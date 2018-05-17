Thu May 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SCB obtains licence to distribute units

SCB obtains licence to distribute units

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited (SCBPL) is the first commercial bank to obtain licence to act as securities advisers for distribution of the units of Collective Investment Schemes and / or Voluntary Pension Funds by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, a statement said on Wednbesday.

Currently, SCBPL through its wealth management function, among other third party products, is undertaking distribution of funds via its branches, it added. SCBPL distributes funds for three asset management companies in Pakistan, Al Meezan Investment Management Limited, MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Investments Limited and UBL Fund Managers Limited.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar