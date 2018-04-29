Obituary

PESHAWAR: Educationist and a former professor of Islamia College Peshawar, Professor Farmanuddin Bakhshali, passed away on Friday.

He was 70. His funeral prayer will be offered today (Saturday) at 10 am at the Bakhshali village Eidgah in the Mardan district. The deceased was father of Ejazuddin Bakhshali and uncle of Fayazuddin Bakhshali.