William and Kate name baby son Louis

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have named their baby son Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced on Friday. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles,” said a palace statement. “The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge.” The name pays tribute to William’s great-great uncle Louis Mountbatten, who was killed by the IRA in 1979, while Charles is the name of William’s father. Arthur had been the bookmakers’ favourite for the couple’s third child. Louis is currently the 71st most popular name for a baby boy in England and Wales. He weighed eight pounds and seven ounces (3.8 kilogrammes) when he was born at 11:01 am (1001 GMT) on Monday with William, the Duke of Cambridge, present for the birth.