Cautious Gooch gets past ‘gator at Zurich Classic

LOS ANGELES, California: Confronted with a gaggle of alligators, US golfer Talor Gooch “chose life over a good lie” at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday.

Gooch put his second shot at the par-five 18th at TPC Louisiana in a bunker near a water hazard.He arrived at the bunker to find a trio of alligators nearby.Chesson Hadley, playing in the same group, chased a couple of them away with a rake, but one ‘gator wouldn’t go.

“The third one was eating the rake, basically, so we decided that we would not take the chance,” Gooch said.“I like my life. I like it with all my limbs,” added the 27-year-old, who consulted rules officials and took advantage of the rarely used free relief for a dangerous situation.

That allowed him to drop several yards back in the bunker — where he could keep an eye on the alligator.“Unfortunately, when you take a drop in the bunker you are going to get a terrible lie - but I chose life over a good lie in the bunker,” said Gooch, who escaped with a par — and all of his limbs.