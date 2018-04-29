Cautious Gooch gets past ‘gator at Zurich Classic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES, California: Confronted with a gaggle of alligators, US golfer Talor Gooch “chose life over a good lie” at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday.
Gooch put his second shot at the par-five 18th at TPC Louisiana in a bunker near a water hazard.He arrived at the bunker to find a trio of alligators nearby.Chesson Hadley, playing in the same group, chased a couple of them away with a rake, but one ‘gator wouldn’t go.
“The third one was eating the rake, basically, so we decided that we would not take the chance,” Gooch said.“I like my life. I like it with all my limbs,” added the 27-year-old, who consulted rules officials and took advantage of the rarely used free relief for a dangerous situation.
That allowed him to drop several yards back in the bunker — where he could keep an eye on the alligator.“Unfortunately, when you take a drop in the bunker you are going to get a terrible lie - but I chose life over a good lie in the bunker,” said Gooch, who escaped with a par — and all of his limbs.
LOS ANGELES, California: Confronted with a gaggle of alligators, US golfer Talor Gooch “chose life over a good lie” at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday.
Gooch put his second shot at the par-five 18th at TPC Louisiana in a bunker near a water hazard.He arrived at the bunker to find a trio of alligators nearby.Chesson Hadley, playing in the same group, chased a couple of them away with a rake, but one ‘gator wouldn’t go.
“The third one was eating the rake, basically, so we decided that we would not take the chance,” Gooch said.“I like my life. I like it with all my limbs,” added the 27-year-old, who consulted rules officials and took advantage of the rarely used free relief for a dangerous situation.
That allowed him to drop several yards back in the bunker — where he could keep an eye on the alligator.“Unfortunately, when you take a drop in the bunker you are going to get a terrible lie - but I chose life over a good lie in the bunker,” said Gooch, who escaped with a par — and all of his limbs.
Comments