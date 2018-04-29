Sun April 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
April 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Cautious Gooch gets past ‘gator at Zurich Classic

Cautious Gooch gets past ‘gator at Zurich Classic

LOS ANGELES, California: Confronted with a gaggle of alligators, US golfer Talor Gooch “chose life over a good lie” at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday.

Gooch put his second shot at the par-five 18th at TPC Louisiana in a bunker near a water hazard.He arrived at the bunker to find a trio of alligators nearby.Chesson Hadley, playing in the same group, chased a couple of them away with a rake, but one ‘gator wouldn’t go.

“The third one was eating the rake, basically, so we decided that we would not take the chance,” Gooch said.“I like my life. I like it with all my limbs,” added the 27-year-old, who consulted rules officials and took advantage of the rarely used free relief for a dangerous situation.

That allowed him to drop several yards back in the bunker — where he could keep an eye on the alligator.“Unfortunately, when you take a drop in the bunker you are going to get a terrible lie - but I chose life over a good lie in the bunker,” said Gooch, who escaped with a par — and all of his limbs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar