Golden chance for youngsters to prove themselves: Sallu

KARACHI: Several youngsters in Pakistan cricket team have a golden chance to prove their mettle in matches against hosts England, Ireland and Scotland, said former chief selector Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu while talking to PPI.

The men in green will be starting the tour of the three countries with five uncapped players in the 16-member squad.“There will be pressure on the batting line in Tests. The team is yet to groom proper replacement for Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq,” Sallu said.

He further said that the wet conditions in England, Ireland and Scotland in the first half of the season make the batsmen’s job tough. He hoped that Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam would deliver in the testing conditions.

“Ireland and Scotland batsmen are uncomfortable against a wrist spinner and I feel Shadab (Khan) will bowl well against them but the conditions will go against Shadab as it is difficult for a wrist spinner to bowl well with a wet ball,” he said. Sallu pointed out that the team is in rebuilding process and it may take time to find permanent players for different positions.