ZTBL take first innings lead against State Bank

ISLAMABAD: ZTBL took crucial 35 runs first innings lead in the Patron’s Trophy Grade II semi-final against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here at the Diamond Ground on Wednesday.

Saad Nasim (70) and Hamza Nadeem (53) added some useful runs early morning to take ZTBL first innings score to 218 before bowlers hit back to bowl out State Bank for 183.

State Bank were going well at 154-5 when wickets started falling one after another. Only Sahibzada Farhan (55) and opener Rizwan Hussain (52) batted well for the bank. Mohammad Ali (4-72) and Hamza (3-50) helped ZTBL take crucial lead in the rain-marred match.

ZTBL extended their lead to 78 as they reached 43-3 when stumps were drawn for the penultimate day.Scores in brief: Semi-finals: At Diamond Ground, Islamabad: ZTBL 218 all out in 60.1 overs (Saad Nasim 70, Hamza Nadeem 53, Usman Ashraf 29; Umaid Asif 3-38, Nazar Hussain 4-21, Umaid Asif 3-60, Taj Wali 2-56) and 43-3 in 11 over (Saadullah Ghauri 27; Taj Wali 2-0). SBP 183 all out in 37.2 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 55, Rizwan Hussain 52, Mukhtar Ahmed 30; Muhammad Ali 4-72, Hamza Nadeem 3-50).

At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: Ghani Glass 241 all out in 80.1 overs (Muhammad Zaheer 81, Tayyab Tahir 50, Ali Usman 29; Husban Javed 5-69, Rashid Hanif 2-58, Babar Rehman 2-64) and 3-0 in 1 over. KPT 224 all out in 63.1 overs (Nadeem Javed 115 not out, Taimur Ali 25; Muhammad Umar 6-85, Saifur Rehman 3-63).