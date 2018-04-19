Eateries, ice cream factories fined

KOHAT: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Wednesday imposed heavy fines on various eateries, bakeries and ice cream factories for selling unhygienic food items.

Deputy Director Food Safety and Halal Food Authority Kamran Khan supervised the actions carried out in Kohat University of Science and Technology, Hangu bypass road and other areas.

The officials imposed a collective fine of Rs55,000 on the owners of two food factories for poor hygiene status at kitchens and not using iodine salt in food.

Similarly, in another action, the authority’s officers, imposed up to Rs30,000 fine on the owners of two canteens in Kohat University of Science and Technology for mixing non-food colour in the meal.

Likewise, the food authority officers imposed heavy fines on the owners and managers of various fast foods, ice cream factories and restaurants for mixing non-food colour and other chemicals in food items, violating standard operating procedures and poor hygiene at the kitchens.

Kamran Khan said that the authority had imposed more than Rs600,000 fine on owners of beverages companies, bakeries and eateries for selling food items that were not fit for human consumption.