Youth killed in accident

ISLAMABAD: In a fatal road accident, a bike rider was killed, the other wounded critically when a speeding car hit two bike riding youths at Margalla Road Saturday afternoon, police said.

The police sources told this correspondent that two youths identified as Mohammad Attique Baig, 19, son of Mohammad Idrees Baig and Raheel, 21, son of Changaiz residents of Talharh, Islamabad, were coming to Super Market on their bike from their village when a speeding Land Cruiser driven by a foreign diplomat, hit bike riders from back, consequently, Attique Baig was killed on the spot, while Changaiz sustained serious injuries and shifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Attique was student of Intermediate in Federal Government College, I/8, Islamabad while his first cousin Raheel was his class fellow in same college. His dead body has been handed over to his heirs after external post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the Kohsar Police have taken up the case and have registered an FIR under Section 168 FIR against the accused on a complaint of heirs of the deceased, police said.

When The News contacted the concerned embassy, it's spokesman said: "We are aware of a traffic accident involving an embassy vehicle and are cooperating with local authorities who are investigating."