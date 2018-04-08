Glowing tribute paid to Arbab Hidayatullah

PESHWAR: Speakers at an event on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the late Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Arbab Hidayatullah Khan while recalling his literary and professional services.

Former Chief Secretary Sahibzada Imtiaz was the chief guest at the event held at the Khana-e-Farhang Iran.

Senior researcher and playwright Prof Dr Mohammad Humayun Huma, literary figure Prof Dawar Khan Daud and others spoke about the life and literary services of Arbab Hidayatullah.

His grandson Arbab Muhibullah, while sharing memories of his grandfather, said that Arbab Hidayatullah had a very kind heart and was a self-made person.

“I was very close to my grandfather and learnt a lot from him. He used to call me Masti Khan and I would call him Baba Jan. He was my friend and used to share his personal experiences with me. He was a Khudai Khidmatgar and fan of Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan,” he added.

He also recited a poem he wrote in memory of his grandfather.

Prof Mohammad Humayun Huma said he and Arbab Hidayatullah were close friends and stayed in touch during the last 15 years of Arbab sahib’s life. He disclosed that Arbab Hidayatullah produced the signature tune of Radio Pakistan, which was on-air for record 45 years.

He said Arbab Hidayatullah launched a memorable Pashto programme‘Da Dostano Khabare’ based on social issues which ran for 40 years.

He recalled that its script was written by Ajmal Khattak and Samandar Khan Samandar in its earlier stage.

He said that Arbab Hidayatullah at his insistence shared some of his biography with him. “I still possess his own written 10 chapters about his life. I would appreciate if the sons or grandsons of Arbab Hidayatullah helped me to get it published,” he added.

Prof Dawar Khan Daud shed light on the life and services of Arbab Hidayatullah and said he was born in 1923 at Landi Arbab village in Peshawar.

He recalled that Arbab Hidayatullah did his matriculation from Mission High School and graduated from the historic Edwardes College in Peshawar.

He said free verse poem in Pashto titled – Spogmai ta (To moon) was his maiden poem and was published in Edwardes College literary magazine ‘Palwahsa’ in 1944.

He said after graduation, Arbab Hidayatullah joined the All India Radio in 1947 and rose to the post of programme executive.

He said the late Arbab joined the civil service after qualifying the Central Superior Services (CSS) examination in 1950 and served the Police Department.

“He got retired in 1983 as IGP Sindh and devoted his life to writing and horticulture,” Prof Dawar Khan Daud said.

Dawar Khan Daud said Arbab Hidayatullah had command of English, Persian and Urdu, adding he translated various verses of revered saint poet Abdul Rahman Baba and Khushal Khan Khattak into English.

He said Arbab Hidayatullah loved gardening and growing flowers in his garden. He said he was the founder of blank verse.

The literary said that his fractured leg in 2013 confined Arbab Hidayatullah to his house. He said that Arbab Hidayatullah died on December 17, 2016 at 93.

Sahibzada Imtiaz said Arbab Hidayatullah was an honest and upright police officer who didn’t obey illegal orders.

“I remember when he was deputy superintendent of police and the then IGP Punjab police ordered him to arrest some people and kill them in a ‘fake’ police encounter but he refused to obey the orders,” he recalled.

He said Arbab Hidayatullah had a great affection for English. “I used to translate the verses of poet Ghani Khan and he was very impressed. One day Arbab Hidayatullah sent me a portrait of Rahman Baba which was painted by Ghani Khan,” he recalled.