Two dead as mother shoots at her three children

HANGU: A woman shot dead her two children and injured another at Karbogha Sharif in Thall tehsil here on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that a woman identified as Shama Bibi fired at her children including 18-month old Saif Hamdan, two-year old Laiba Bibi and four-year old Salma Bibi, leaving them seriously injured.

The injured were being shifted to the hospital when Laiba Bibi and Saif Hamdan succumbed to their injuries while condition of Salma Bibi was also stated to be critical.

Taking action, the police arrested the accused along with the weapon used in the crime.

During primarily interrogation, Shama Bibi told the police that she was going through a mental agony due to ill treatment of her brother-in-laws and mother-in-law since long.

“My mother-in-law aimed Kalashnikov rifle at me and said she would kill me if I did not kill my kids,” she said, adding that she had no other option but to kill her children.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

PESHAWAR: A man allegedly killed his wife over a domestic dispute in the limits of Pishtakhara Police Station on Saturday, the police said.

Wahid Gul told the police that his sister Sohni was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law Hafeez Shah along with his father and two brothers.

Wahid said the couple used to quarrel often and his sister used to come to her parents’ home after every fight. The police registered the case.

Our correspondent in Nowshera adds: A man shot dead his nephew over a property dispute in Zara Mena area on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Rohul Amin reported to the Misri Banda Police Station that he along with his son Abni Amin was on his way to field at night when his brothers Fazal Amin and Noorul Amin allegedly fired at them.

As a result, Abni Amin was killed on the spot while his father Rohul Amin had a narrow escape. The accused managed to flee the scene. The police registered the case and started investigation.