Sat March 24, 2018
Islamabad

Our Correspondent
March 24, 2018

AFI foundation day celebrations

AFI foundation day celebrations

Rawalpindi: A purposeful series of different programmes to celebrate the Pakistan Day coupled with 76th foundation day of Anjuman Faizul Islam (AFI) has been chalked out to start today (March 24) till April 7, 2018.

This was decided in a meeting of executive body of AFI held here with Mohammad Siddique Akbar Mian, president of AFI in chair. Senior vice president AFI Dr. Riaz Ahmed, vice president Madam Izhar Fatima, general secretary Raja Fateh Khan, finance secretary Raja Sabir Hussain, Prof. Niaz Erfan, Rafiq Chouhan, information secretary Mohammad Badar Munir and other members were present on this occasion.

