CJP takes notice of grid station on park land

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has taken suo motu notice of the Lahore Electric

Supply Company’s (Lesco’s) move to construct a grid station on a public park, reported Geo News.

The Supreme Court summoned the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) DG summoned today (Saturday), as a two-member bench, headed by the chief justice, will hear the case at the Lahore Registry.