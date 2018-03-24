Pakistan Day celebrated in KP, Fata

PESHAWAR: The 78th Pakistan Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas on Friday.

Several programmes were arranged and rallies staged in the provincial capital to mark the day.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at provincial headquarters of Rescue 1122 here.

Media Coordinator for the Rescue 1122 Muhammad Shafique said District Emergency Officer Hasandad performed the flag hoisting ceremony.

The event was attended by the Emergency Officers and officials of the department.

Rallies and functions were also held elsewhere in the provincial capital.

NOWSHERA: A ceremony was held with Deputy Commissioner Khwaja Sikandar Zeeshan in the chair. Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Khan, Prof Ibrar Khattak, Deputy Superintendent of Police Shahenshah Gohar and others were also present.

Bodybuilding and fitness competition was arranged at the Government Postgraduate College in Nowshera to mark the day.

Station Commander Brigadier Nazir Hussain Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

The chief guest distributed motorcycles among the winners in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the importance of fitness and the role of sports in the mental development of youth.

MINGORA: The day was celebrated in Swat with zeal and enthusiasm. The pledge was renewed to serve the nation with dedication.

An impressive ceremony was held at Saidu Sharif Airport, Swat.

The programme was arranged by Kanju Brigade of the Pakistan Army.

Malakand Division Commissioner Zaheerul Islam was the chief guest on the occasion.

Brigadier Kashif, army officers, elders, students were also present.

Dramas and tableaus were presented by the students.

Earlier, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Saidu Sharif Airport.

Pakistan Army and police performed a march past.

CHITRAL: A colourful event was organised to celebrate the Pakistan Day in the district.

The district administration and Chitral Scouts had organised the event. Chitral Scouts Commandant Colonel Moeenuddin was the chief guest.

Member National Assembly Shehzada Iftikharuddin, District Nazim Maghfirat Shah, Deputy Commissioner Irsah Sudhar, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman and a large number of locals and members civil society attended the event.

The schoolchildren and colleges students highlighted the importance of the day in their speeches, presented tableau and sung national songs.

A beautiful display of paragliding was carried out and gymnastic show and polo match was also played on the occasion.

MARDAN: Functions and rallies were held across the district by different non-government organisations and political parties including Difa-e-Pakistan Council (DPC), Rah-i Aman Party and others.

Addressing on the occasion, the speakers including Nishtar Khan, Pir Aslam, Dost Mohammad, Aurangzeb Naseem, and Bahadur Khan highlighted the importance of 23rd March.

The DPC activists also took out a motorbike rally. Functions were also arranged at private school in the district to mark the day.

BANNU: The Pakistan Day was celebrated in the district with zeal.

The main function was held in the Government High School, City No 1 where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali was chief the guest.

District Education Officer Sher Daraz Khan, Deputy District Education Officer Ikaramullah Khan, Divisional Monitoring Officer Kifayatullah Khan and others were also present.

Milli Muslim League and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami also took out a rally.

GHALLANAI: The day was celebrated in Mohmand Agency.

Political Agent Hamidur Rehman hoisted national flag in Ghallani while Mohmand Rifles celebrated the Pakistan Day in Baizai subdivision.

The Mohmand Rifles organised a ceremony in Bahai Dag near the Afghan border. Schoolchildren presented tableaus and a declamation contest was also held.

A football match was held between the Levies Force and Mohmand Rifles.

JAMRUD: Events were also organised in Khyber Agency in connection with Pakistan Day.

Speaking at a function, political administration official Zahid Usman and others appreciated the sacrifices of the tribal people for the country.

KALAYA: A function was held at Turorri area in Orakzai Agency. Col Nauman and personnel of the security forces attended the ceremony.

Col Nauman said that peace had been restored in the region due to sacrifices of the security forces and tribespeople.

KOHAT: The day was celebrated with great zeal and fervour in Kohat Police Lines.

A ceremony was held with Regional Police Officer Kohat Range Awal Khan in the chair. It was attended by District Police Officer Abbas Majeed Marwat, Superintendent of Police Jehanzeb Khan, SP operations, Jamil Akhtar, station house officers of all the police stations and others.

A smartly tuned-out contingent of the police saluted the flag while petals were also thrown on the national flag.

“Our forefathers have rendered matchless sacrifices for the creation of the country,” DIG Awal Khan said, adding that all the available resources would be used to protect the country. It was duty of the police force to protect lives and properties of the people,” he added.