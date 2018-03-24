A thrilling start to an important celebration

Islamabad: Pakistan Day is celebrated all over Pakistan with special ceremonies and functions but the one most people never miss viewing is the Pakistan Day parade. There is something about a parade which cannot be explained in so many words. It arouses different feelings in different people - for some it is a show of strength; for others it is part of the celebration and for most it is part of feeling pride in our armed forces. An upsurge of the feeling of patriotism occurs as the smartly turned out contingents march past and can even be felt even if one is not physically present and watching the parade on television. I love them!

From the beginning of the ceremonial entrance of the president; the daring and thrilling fly past of the CAS, whose expertise in handling his aircraft is awesome, till the folding of the national flag by those bring it in front of the dais and handle it with dexterity as they fold it into a neat bundle, our household members sit glued to the TV. As the different contingents march past the dais it is heartening to see the disciplined and well groomed men of the various segments of the armed forces - who come from the same public we see behaving in an undisciplined manner in many aspects of daily life, for instance while driving. The most motivating display comes from the commandos and I’m sure many young men want to sign up for the army after viewing this group of soldiers. As for the female participants, just as smart and orderly as their male counterparts, they must have many girls yearning that they could be in their shoes!

No less important and uplifting are the army bands as the contingents keep in step to the music provided by them and its entertaining to watch their fancy manoeuvres when it is their turn to show their skills. The perfect synchronisation with which they play is remarkable, while their spirited rendering of ‘Allah ho Akbar’ is the most inspired of all and surely raises the spirit to new heights. It is truly a great and awe-inspiring composition and they render it with enthusiasm. This year the band from Jordan was an additional surprise and the fact that they played the Pakistani number ‘Jeway, Jeway Pakistan’ was heart-warming.

While the show of strength as far as military armaments may not be of everyone’s interest, the precision flying of small planes etc: is another feature which is thrilling to watch along with the parachute jumps that the soldiers manage to execute perfectly despite high velocity winds. The floats present the cultural aspects of the provinces in a colourful manner and all in all it is a fabulous show, so hopefully it will take place every year despite the naysayers who say it is a waste of money and should be done away with.

Pakistan Zindabad!