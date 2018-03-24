Islamabad traders cut cake to mark Pakistan Day

Islamabad: A cake cutting ceremony was held at the residence of senior leader of PML-N Syed Zafar Ali Shah to mark the Pakistan Day.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry was the chief guest while Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza, Vice President ICCI were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that 23rd March was an important day in our national history as it reminded us every year to work for a society where there should be no discriminatory treatment with anyone on the basis of colour, cast, race, religion or sect. He said all Pakistanis should work hard to make Pakistan a state in which all citizens should enjoy religious freedom and equal rights. He said this was a day to renew our pledge that we every person of the nation would work with honesty and dedication to make Pakistan a modern and developed economy.

He said it was the responsibility of every Pakistani citizen to follow the golden Islamic principles of honesty and integrity in all walks of life to make Pakistan a strong nation in the comity of the world.

Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry speaking as Chief Guest said that on 23rd March the Muslims of Sub-Continent had set a clear direction for their future that was achieved by the creation of Pakistan on 14th August 1947. He said though the direction for Pakistan was set by Allama Muhammad Iqbal in his Allahabad address in 1930, but the Muslims of Sub-Continent developed Pakistan Resolution with consensus on 23rd March 1940 to achieve a separate and independent country for themselves. He said it was now our responsibility to make all possible efforts for making Pakistan a strong economy of the world. He said it was the need of the hour that every Pakistani should work with same zeal and zest with which the independence of Pakistan was achieved.

He said that government should take urgent measures to create conducive environment so that business community could be facilitated in promoting business activities. Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI said that Pakistan was created with the aim to make it a welfare Islamic state and huge sacrifices were rendered for its achievement. They said the best way to pay back to our forefathers for their sacrifices was to work with honesty and dedication to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country.